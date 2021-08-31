Tom Swift: The CW Orders Nancy Drew Spin-Off Series for 2021-22 Season

The CW is expanding the Nancy Drew universe. The network has ordered the Tom Swift spin-off for the 2021-2022 season. Tian Richards is set to star in the series after appearing on an episode of Nancy Drew during its second season.

Deadline revealed more about the upcoming series on The CW:

“Co-created by Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau and Cameron Johnson, Tom Swift follows the serialized adventures of its titular Black, gay, billionaire inventor (Richards) who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle, all while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him. Tom’s missions will require his genius and flair for innovation guided by love, romance, friendship and the mysteries of the universe yet-unsolved.”

A premiere date and additional casting for the series will be announced at a later time. LeVar Burton will likely continue to voice Swift’s AI companion on the series.

