Shark Tank: Season 17; ABC Unveils List of Guest Sharks Coming This Fall

Shark Tank is adding a large number of guest sharks this season. ABC has announced the list of guest sharks ahead of the show’s return this fall.

Viewers will see new guest sharks Allison Ellsworth, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Alexis Ohanian, Michael Strahan, and Fawn Weaver alongside the returning Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams.

ABC revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

““Shark Tank,” the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC and Hulu Wednesdays this fall with a powerhouse lineup of business tycoons and Guest Sharks featured throughout the season. The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons — will continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer, and will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. The season 17 guest Sharks include the following: Allison Ellsworth, founder and chief brand officer, poppi Chip and Joanna Gaines, owners and founders, Magnolia Alexis Ohanian, venture capitalist and founder, Seven Seven Six; co-founder, Reddit Kendra Scott, owner and founder, Kendra Scott Michael Strahan, co-anchor, “Good Morning America” and co-founder of SMAC Fawn Weaver, founder and CEO, Uncle Nearest Inc. Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist, Atlanta Falcons LP These Guest Sharks will appear throughout the season alongside the Sharks: real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran; prolific CPG investor and inventor Lori Greiner; cyber security technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion and branding expert Daymond John; Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Snacks, Camino Partners and Builders; and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary. “Shark Tank” won the 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program after four back-to-back Emmys in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 in the same category, out of a total of 25 Emmy nominations over 15 seasons. The hit reality show that has become a culturally defining series inspiring a nation to dream bigger has amassed an amazing $11 billion and counting in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank.

The premiere date for season 17 will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the new season of this ABC reality series?