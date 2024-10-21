Shark Tank: Season 16 Ratings

For the first time since 2012, ABC is adding a new full-time shark to the panel. Daniel Lubetzky will join the show as a regular judge while Mark Cuban prepares to depart. Will these changes affect the ratings? Will Shark Tank be cancelled or renewed for season 17? Stay tuned.

A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Cuban, and Lubetzky. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 16 include Todd Graves, Jamie Kern Lima, Rashaun Williams, and Kendra Scott.

For comparisons: Season 15 of Shark Tank on ABC averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.23 million viewers.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 22, 2024, Shark Tank has not been cancelled or renewed for a 17th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

