Shark Tank: Season 17; ABC Renews Entrepreneur Reality Series for 2025-26

by Trevor Kimball,

Shark Tank TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 17?

The sharks will be back to look for investment opportunities in the 2025-26 TV season. ABC has renewed Shark Tank for a 17th season. The show’s 16th season of 20 episodes finishes airing next week.

A business-themed reality series, the Shark Tank TV show follows company owners and inventors as they seek investments from a group of savvy, wealthy investors who are “self-made” tycoons. The regular “sharks” are Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Daniel Lubetzky. The sharks offer everyday people a shot at the American dream and the possibility of striking business deals to grow their companies beyond their wildest dreams. Guest “sharks” in season 16 include Todd Graves, Jamie Kern Lima, Rashaun Williams, and Kendra Scott.

Airing on Friday nights, the 16th season of Shark Tank averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.82 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 15, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 13% in viewership.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The network will announce its fall schedule shortly.

What do you think? How long have you been watching the Shark Tank series? Are you glad it will be back for a 17th season?

