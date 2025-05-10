Menu

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season Six; ABC Game Show Renewed with Ryan Seacrest as Host

by Trevor Kimball,

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed for season 6?

(Photo: Chris Patey/CBS)

The wheel will keep turning. ABC has renewed Celebrity Wheel of Fortune for a sixth season, with Ryan Seacrest expected to take over hosting duties from Pat Sajak on this primetime version. The show’s fifth season is currently airing.

A primetime game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series is hosted by Seacrest and Vanna White and is based on the popular daily syndicated version. In each episode, the duo welcomes a trio of celebrity contestants who play two games (to fill the hour timeslot), spin the world’s most famous wheel, and solve word puzzles. The celebrities try to win as much as $1 million in cash for their favorite charities.

Typically airing on Wednesday nights, the fifth season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.88 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season four, that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and Shark Tank. The network will announce its fall schedule shortly.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this primetime game show? Are you glad that it will be back on ABC for a sixth season?

Check out our ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



