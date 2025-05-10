America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 36 Renewal Set for ABC Comedy Series

Keep submitting those funny clips. America’s Funniest Home Videos has been renewed for a 36th season by ABC. The show’s 35th season of 22 episodes finishes airing on May 18th.

A comedy clip series, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the alphabet network’s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best and each week’s first-place winner is awarded $20,000. Those winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original, Bob Saget.

Airing on Sunday nights, the 35th season of America’s Funniest Home Videos averages a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.83 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 34, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership.

Today, ABC also renewed American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and Shark Tank. The network will announce its fall schedule shortly.

What do you think? Do you still watch the AFV TV series on ABC? Are you glad this show has been renewed for season 36?

