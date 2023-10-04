America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 35 — Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Alfonso is back with more crazy clips. Has the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 35th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of America’s Funniest Home Videos, season 35. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy clip series airing on the ABC television network, the America’s Funniest Home Videos TV show is the alphabet network’s longest-running primetime entertainment show and is currently hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro. For the series, regular people submit comic clips that capture the funny things that happen when people and animals are at their spontaneous best. The studio audience decides which clips they like the best and each week’s first place winner is awarded $20,000. Those winners then move on to the next competition round where they vie for a $100,000 prize. At the end of the season, the $100,000 prize winners compete for a grand prize vacation package. Previous show hosts have included Tom Bergeron, John Fugelsang and Daisy Fuentes, and the original host, Bob Saget.



Season 34 Ratings

The 34th season of AFV averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.30 million viewers. Compared to season 33, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how AFV stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 4, 2023, America’s Funniest Home Videos has not been cancelled or renewed for a 35th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew America’s Funniest Home Videos for season 35? One would have expected that, when YouTube took off, AFV’s days would be numbered. However, the series continues to be a good performer for the network and is likely one of ABC’s most inexpensive shows. I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on America’s Funniest Home Videos cancellation or renewal news.



