What Would You Do?: Season 18 — Has the ABC News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A hidden camera series airing on the ABC television network, the What Would You Do? TV show is hosted by John Quiñones, with Sara Haines and W. Kamau Bell joining him as guest correspondents. Segments explore how people react to strangers in uncomfortable circumstances. With hidden cameras at the ready, actors play out various scenarios in front of unwitting bystanders. The TV series delves into when people feel they must intervene or why they choose to mind their own business. Quiñones and the correspondence report about how the bystanders made their decisions.





The 17th season of What Would You Do? averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers. Compared to season 16 (which aired over three years ago), that’s down by 14% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how What Would You Do? stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of February 22, 2024, What Would You Do? has not been cancelled or renewed for a 18th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew What Would You Do? for season 18? The show’s been off the air since September 2020, partly because of the pandemic, but it’s a good utility player and can be used to fill empty slots on the schedule. I think there’s a good chance that What Would You Do? will be renewed, providing Quiñones and company can develop enough new topics. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on What Would You Do? cancellation or renewal news.



