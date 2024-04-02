The Interrogation Tapes: Season Two — Has the ABC News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

The investigators will do whatever they can to get to the truth, but sometimes, that means a false confession. Has The Interrogation Tapes TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on ABC?



A true-crime docuseries airing on the ABC television network, The Interrogation Tapes TV show features investigators and ABC News legal correspondents Ryan Smith, Brian Buckmire, and Jami Floyd. Episodes examine some of the most compelling criminal cases in recent history through the lens of interrogations. Viewers are shown some of the tricks of the trade detectives use to coax confessions from suspects. As the stories unfold, experts in the science and tactics of interrogations go inside this supercharged space, unpacking dynamic, tense, and vulnerable moments at the heart of each case. Audiences will gain insights into the special techniques employed by different interrogators, how some use the physical space, methods employed when looking for clues, analysis of a suspect’s speech and body language, and how all this can lead to the truth — or a false confession.



The first season of The Interrogation Tapes averages a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Interrogation Tapes stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



The Interrogation Tapes is a limited series, so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew The Interrogation Tapes for season two? The series is being promoted as a limited series, so a renewal isn’t expected. Typically, this kind of ABC News series runs just one season and the organization moves on to a new show. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Interrogation Tapes cancellation or renewal news.



