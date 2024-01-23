Bad Romance: Season Two — Has the ABC News TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A true crime series airing on the ABC television network, the Bad Romance TV show is a limited series from 20/20. Hosted by ABC News contributor Ryan Smith, the series reports on stories ripped from the headlines, leading viewers through some of the most shocking romance stories of the last decade. They are stories that began with romance and ended in crime. Episodes tell true-crime stories like the twisted love triangle between a husband, wife, and lover; the murder of an NFL star’s pregnant girlfriend; and the case of a man found guilty of murdering his wife by two separate juries. Weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day, viewers are shown crime scenes and interviews with the individuals at the center of some of the most twisted and obsessive love stories.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Bad Romance averages a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.04 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bad Romance stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Bad Romance is a “limited series,” so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Bad Romance for season two? The show’s been described as a limited series, so a second season renewal isn’t expected. Still, if the first season performs well enough, the network could certainly change its mind. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bad Romance cancellation or renewal news.



