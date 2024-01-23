Bad Romance: Season One Viewer Votes

There are no fairytales in the first season of the Bad Romance TV show on ABC. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bad Romance is cancelled or renewed for season two (this show’s been billed as a limited series). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Bad Romance here.

An ABC true crime series, the Bad Romance TV show is a limited series from 20/20. Hosted by ABC News contributor Ryan Smith, the series reports on stories ripped from the headlines, leading viewers through some of the most shocking and surprising romance stories of the last decade. They are stories that began with romance and ended in crime. Episodes tell true-crime stories like the twisted love triangle between a husband, wife, and lover; the murder of an NFL star’s pregnant girlfriend; and the case of a man found guilty of murdering his wife by two separate juries. Weeks ahead of Valentine’s Day, viewers are shown crime scenes and interviews with the individuals at the center of some of the most twisted and obsessive love stories.





