Tracker: Season Two — Has the CBS Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

An action drama series airing on the CBS television network, the Tracker TV show stars Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. The story revolves around Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country with his Airstream camper. He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries for the rewards he receives. A lone wolf, Colter helps others while dealing with a family tragedy from his past that still affects his present. Colter is aided by his handlers, Velma (McEnany) and Teddi Bruin (Weigert), his quick-witted tech expert Bobby Exley (Graise), and Reenie Greene (Rene), a hotshot lawyer who helps keep Colton out of trouble.



The first season of Tracker averages a 3.94 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 18.44 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Remember that these averages are not typical because the show premiered after Super Bowl LVIII. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Tracker stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of February 13, 2024, Tracker has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Tracker for season two? Hartley previously starred in the NBC’s successful This Is Us series, which had a six-season run. While I doubt this show will be nearly as popular, I think it will do well enough in the ratings to garner a second-season renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Tracker cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Tracker TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?