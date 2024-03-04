Tracker: Season Two; CBS Issues Early Renewal for 2024-25 TV Season

CBS is putting Colton back on the trail. The network has renewed the Tracker TV series for a second season. Four episodes of the first season have aired thus far.

An action drama series, the Tracker TV show stars Justin Hartley, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. The story revolves around Colter Shaw (Hartley), a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country with his Airstream camper. He uses his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries for the rewards he receives. A lone wolf, Colter helps others while dealing with a family tragedy from his past that still affects his present. Colter is aided by his handlers, Velma (McEnany) and Teddi Bruin (Weigert), his quick-witted tech expert Bobby Exley (Graise), and Reenie Greene (Rene), a hotshot lawyer who helps keep Colton out of trouble.

Airing on Sunday nights, the first season of Tracker currently averages a 1.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.81 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It’s worth noting that the first episode aired after Super Bowl LVIII, giving the first episode and season averages a significant advantage. The subsequent episodes have performed well, ranking among CBS’s highest-rated series this season.

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

