Sunday TV Ratings: Tracker, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Family Guy, Dateline NBC, Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Sunday, February 11, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Tracker. Sports: Super Bowl LVIII, Super Bowl LVIII Post Gun, Super Bowl LVIII Post Game, and PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open. Reruns: Celebrity Jeopardy!, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Next Level Chef, The Simpsons, Krapopolis, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Dateline NBC, and America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

Note: These are the Live+Same Day ratings, aka the finals.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?