Crime Scene Kitchen: Season Three; FOX Competition Series Renewed

A new batch of culinary detectives are on the way. Crime Scene Kitchen has been renewed for a third season by FOX. The second season of 10 episodes finished airing August.

A baking guessing game, the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series is hosted by Joel McHale and is judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on the clues and their best guess. The competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Celebrity judges like Nene Leakes, Martina Mcbride, Richard Blais, and Dwight Howard help determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes. The winners will take a $100,000 prize.

Airing on Monday nights last summer, the second season of Crime Scene Kitchen averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 55% in the demo and down by 41% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Of the renewal, Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming for FOX Entertainment, said, “Crime Scene Kitchen is a fun, fresh show with an entirely original mix of culinary sleuthing and brilliant baking that the whole family can enjoy. Joel, Curtis and Yolanda’s irresistible chemistry have made Crime Scene Kitchen a clear fan favorite, and we’re excited to bring a new season to the table.”

A premiere date for season three will be announced in the coming months.

What do you think? Did you watch the second season of Crime Scene Kitchen on FOX? Are you glad to hear it’s been renewed for a third season?

