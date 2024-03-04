The Real Housewives of Dubai: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser Released for Bravo Reality Series

The Real Housewives of Dubai has its return date. Fans will see season two of the reality series arrive in June on Bravo.

Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan and Caroline Stanbury will be joined by new housewife Taleen Marie for season two, and fans can expect more drama from the ladies in season two.

The season will arrive on Sunday, June 2, at 9:00 pm ET/PT and move to its regular time slot on June 11. Bravo released a first look for the upcoming series on their Instagram. Check it out below.

