Monday TV Ratings: Son of a Critch, The Bachelorette, The Wall, Crime Scene Kitchen, NCIS

Son of a Critch TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Monday, July 24, 2023, ratingsNew episodes: Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, Stars on Mars, Crime Scene Kitchen, American Ninja Warrior, The Wall, Claim to Fame, and The Bachelorette  Reruns: Weakest Link, The Neighborhood, Bob ❤ Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



