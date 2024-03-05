Beat Shazam: Season Seven Renewal for FOX Game Show; Jamie and Corrine Foxx Returning

Beat Shazam is returning — and so are Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corrine. FOX has renewed the series for a seventh season which will debut soon.

An interactive, musical game show, the Beat Shazam TV series is usually hosted by Jamie Foxx while his daughter, Corinne Foxx, serves as the Deejay. While Jamie Foxx was recovering from an illness, Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne filled in for season six. The competition features three teams of two players as they race against the clock, and each other, to identify song selections. During each round, the host presents a choice of two musical categories. The object is to be the first team to correctly identify the song’s title. While low-scoring teams are eliminated, the team which banks the most money will ultimately advance to compete against the Shazam app, for a chance to win a $1 million dollar prize. Season six includes special episodes featuring teachers, siblings, mothers, and others.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the sixth season of Beat Shazam averaged a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” said Allison Wallach, FOX Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Entertainment. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Season seven arrives on FOX on Tuesday, May 28th at 8 PM.

