We Are Family: FOX Orders Guessing Game Show Starring Jamie and Corrinne Foxx

We Are Family is headed to FOX. Hosted by Jamie and Corrinne Foxx, the new music guessing show will have non-famous celebrities singing a duet with their hidden famous family members. The series will have 100 contestants performing, and they will fill the audience for the new series. The father and daughter currently host Beat Shazam together on the network.

FOX revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“FOX has ordered We Are Family, the all-new music centric game show hosted by Academy and Golden Globe winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx and co-hosted by his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx, it was announced today by Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. The series will premiere in 2024. Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed. Celebrities appearing on We Are Family will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. The series will be co-produced by Apploff Entertainment and FOX’s in-house unscripted studio, FOX Alternative Entertainment, which created the program. Jeff Apploff and Jamie Foxx will executive produce We Are Family. Matilda Zoltowski will be the showrunner and executive producer of the series. “We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” said Jamie and Corinne Foxx. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.” “Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the FOX Family,” said Wallach. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins FOX’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.” Jamie and Corinne Foxx also headline FOX’s interactive game show, Beat Shazam, which is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam, and will return with guest host Nick Cannon and guest DJ Kelly Osborne on for its Sixth Season on Tuesday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT). Jamie Foxx also executive produces Beat Shazam, as well as FOX’s hit procedural drama Alert: Missing Person’s Unit, starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez.”

The premiere date for We Are Family will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series featuring Jamie Foxx on FOX?