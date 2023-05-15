I Can See Your Voice: Season Three of FOX Music Guessing-Game Show to Return for 2023-24

FOX wants to keep you guessing. I Can See Your Voice has been renewed for a third season and will be returning to the network for the 2023-24 broadcast television year.

A music guessing game show, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regular panelists. Celebrity guest detectives join them. The panel tries to help a contestant guess the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, our contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a famous music artist, resulting in a successful musical collaboration or a hilarious train wreck. Guests in season two include Bow Wow, Cheyenne Jackson, Jewel, Jason Mraz, Joel McHale, Lil Rel Howery, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Osbourne, and Brian Austin Green.

Airing on Wednesday nights in early 2022, the second season of I Can See Your Voice averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.08 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 66% in the demo and down by 48% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The series was quietly renewed last year, and the third season was reportedly filmed in October. FOX has indicated that I Can See Your Voice will air next season but hasn’t announced a start date yet.

