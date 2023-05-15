Archer: Season 14; FXX Renews Animated Spy Comedy Series for Final Season

Sterling and his co-workers will be back for one more round of adventures. FXX has renewed the Archer TV series for a 14th and final season.

An animated spy comedy, the Archer TV show the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. Guests include Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 13, The Agency has been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As Archer (Benjamin) and the gang struggle to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian Kingsworth, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

The 13th season of Archer averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 269,000 viewers. Compared to season 12, that’s up by 12% in the demo and up by 18% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Production on season 14 is currently underway. The final season will kick off on Wednesday, August 30th, with a pair of episodes.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Archer TV series? Are you glad that the comedy has been renewed for a 14th season on FXX? Are you disappointed that the show is ending?

