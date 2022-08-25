Archer: Season 13 Viewer Votes

Sterling and his co-workers have a new employer in the 13th season of the Archer TV show on FXX. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Archer is cancelled or renewed for season 14. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 13th season episodes of Archer here.

An FXX animated spy comedy, Archer stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. Guests include Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 13, The Agency has been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As Archer (Benjamin) and the gang struggle to find their identity while performing odd missions for Fabian Kingsworth, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?





