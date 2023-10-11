Network: FX then FXX

Episodes: 142 (half-hour)

Seasons: 14

TV show dates: September 17, 2009 — October 11, 2023

Series status: Ended

Performers include: H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, George Coe, Lucky Yates, Dave Willis, Jeffrey Tambor, and Kayvan Novak.

TV show description:

This animated comedy is set at the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). At this spy agency, espionage and global crises serve as opportunities for the highly-trained employees to confuse, undermine, and betray each other.

Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin) is a suave, vain, and overly confident master spy. He’s an expert secret agent but is generally inept in all other aspects of his life. It’s telling that Sterling’s less-than-masculine code name is “Duchess.”

Sterling’s relationship with Malory Archer (Jessica Walter), his domineering mother and ISIS boss, is often strained, never sympathetic, and sometimes verges on the Oedipal. She governs her employees with harsh criticism, raw commentary, and belligerent vilification.

Cheryl (Judy Greer) is Malory’s prattling secretary and the ISIS office gossip. She’s infatuated with Sterling and frequently changes her name in order to acquiesce to whoever is in her presence.

Agent Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) is Sterling’s former girlfriend and, as a result, their workplace relationship is sometimes strained. She enjoys adult films and is currently dating Cyril Figgis (Chris Parnell), the ISIS controller. Cyril is a rigid company man and the target of Sterling’s ridicule. He often doesn’t realize that Sterling is trying to humiliate him and is jealous of the secret agent’s career, charisma, and provocative lifestyle.

At home, Sterling employs an elderly and devoted butler named Woodhouse (George Coe). With Malory frequently being absent, Woodhouse essentially raised Sterling. That doesn’t stop Sterling from admonishing the butler with harsh and frequent criticism.

Series Finale:

Episode #142 — Breaking Fabian

A former adversary lends a hand as Archer and the gang bond together to try and stop a fleet of killer drones.

First aired: October 11, 2023.

What do you think? Do you like the Archer TV show? Do you think it should have ended or been renewed for season 15?