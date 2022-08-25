Archer: Season 13 Ratings

Compared to the other original scripted series on FXX, Archer has been a solid performer. The show appears to be relatively inexpensive to produce, so it theoretically could continue for many years. Will Archer be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.

An animated spy comedy series, the Archer TV show stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. Guests include Kenan Thompson, Alison Pill, Christian Slater, Kayvan Novak and Stephen Tobolowsky. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 13, The Agency has been acquired by the spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). As Archer (Benjamin) and the gang struggle to find their identity performing odd missions for Fabian Kingsworth, one question arises: will they be able to maintain independence, or will they succumb to their corporate overlords?

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 12 of Archer on FXX averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 228,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



