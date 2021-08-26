Archer: Season 13? Has the FXX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Archer TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season on FXX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Archer, season 13.



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, Archer stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. Guests include Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 12, Archer (Benjamin) and the gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of Archer averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 239,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 11, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 24% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Archer stacks up against other FXX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 27, 2021, Archer has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FXX cancel or renew Archer for season 13? The series continues to be popular for the cable channel and last season, its traditional ratings actually grew — a rarity these days. Though the late great Jessica Walter was an important part of the series, FX has indicated that they plan to continue the show. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Archer cancellation or renewal news.



