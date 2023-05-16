Kitchen Nightmares: Season Seven; FOX Revives Gordon Ramsay Series After Nine Years

Gordon Ramsay is hitting the road again. FOX has revived the Kitchen Nightmares TV series more than nine years after the show’s last episode.

A reality series, the Kitchen Nightmares TV show follows Chef Gordon Ramsay as he travels to troubled restaurants to help their owners from having to close their doors for the last time. Each episode features a different restaurant and a different set of problems and Ramsay helps restaurant owners diagnose what keeps their establishments from success. He encounters such issues as mismanagement, uncooperative staff members, stubborn chefs, frozen food, dirty kitchens, and overly complex menus.

Kitchen Nightmares debuted on FOX in September 2007 and ran for six seasons, ending in September 2014. While most shows are usually cancelled, Ramsay pulled the plug on this show himself in June 2014.

As filming comes to a close on the latest series of Kitchen Nightmares I’ve decided to stop making the show. I’m currently filming 4 new episodes, Costa Del Nightmares, for Channel 4 which will be my last. I’ve had a phenomenal 10 years making 123 episodes, 12 seasons, shot across 2 continents, watched by tens of millions of people and sold to over 150 countries. It’s been a blast but it’s time to call it a day. Starting in 2004 this was the show that really propelled my TV career and I’m very grateful for the amazing team behind the series and for the support from the viewers for almost over a decade! From the first episode which aired in April 2004 with over 5 million viewers we’re now 12 seasons later and it’s been an amazing journey. In 2007 we took the show to America on Fox and they’ve just finished airing series 7 this summer. During this time I’ve visited over 100 restaurants, meeting and trying to help or in some cases failing to help, some of the most weird and wonderful people. Of course Amy’s Baking Company is a standout along with Bonaparte’s but there were good times too; the lovely sisters at La Galleria and Momma Cherri’s to name but two. I’d like to thank you all for being so supportive. I’m glad I’ve been able to entertain and hopefully help a few people along the way. It’s sad to say goodbye to Kitchen Nightmares but I’ll be continuing with my other shows. It’s been memorable! Thank you for watching.

FOX has announced that Kitchen Nightmares will return to the network for the 2023-24 television season but hasn’t released a premiere date or indicated if the revival will differ from the original version.

