I Can See Your Voice: Season Three? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Who’s the best guesser? Has the I Can See Your Voice TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of I Can See Your Voice, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regular panelists. All three are joined by guest celebrity detectives. The panel tries to help a contestant guess the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, our contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a famous music artist, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. Guests in season two include Bow Wow, Cheyenne Jackson, Jewel, Jason Mraz, Joel McHale, Lil Rel Howery, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Osbourne, and Brian Austin Green.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of I Can See Your Voice averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 65% in the demo and down by 44% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how I Can See Your Voice stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 7, 2022, I Can See Your Voice has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew I Can See Your Voice for season three? While this show didn’t do as well as The Masked Singer in the ratings, it was still one of FOX’s highest-rated shows for the 2020-21 season. This time around, it no longer has Masked Singer as a lead-in, and the ratings have seen a big drop. However, compared to other shows on the network, I think I Can See Your Voice may still do well enough to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on I Can See Your Voice cancellation or renewal news.



