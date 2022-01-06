I Can See Your Voice: Season Two Ratings

Last season, FOX paired I Can See Your Voice with the network’s highest-rated series, The Masked Singer, and it performed very well in the ratings. How will it do this time around? Will I Can See Your Voice be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A music guessing-game show, the I Can See Your Voice TV series is hosted by Ken Jeong and also features Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton as regular panelists. The trio is joined by guest celebrity detectives. The panel tries to help a contestant guess the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line and the celebrity panel by their side, our contestant will attempt to weed out the bad “Secret Voices” from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip-synch challenges. New this season, contestants are given one chance to use the “Golden Mic,” which grants them advice from one secret mystery celebrity. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with a famous music artist, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck. Guests in season two include Bow Wow, Cheyenne Jackson, Jewel, Jason Mraz, Joel McHale, Lil Rel Howery, Kelly Rowland, Kelly Osbourne, and Brian Austin Green.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of I Can See Your Voice on FOX averaged a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.04 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the I Can See Your Voice TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?