Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Wednesday TV Ratings: I Can See Your Voice, Love Island, The 100, America’s Got Talent, The Goldbergs

Published:

I Can See Your Voice TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

© 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Michael Becker / FOX.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: Big Brother, Love Island, The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Coroner, The 100, and America’s Got Talent.   Specials: Guardians of the Galaxy and 48 Hours: Suspicion.  Reruns: The Goldbergs and America’s Got Talent.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.