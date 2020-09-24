The Pole: Syfy Orders Late-Night Adult Animated Series with Bobby Moynihan and Jillian Bell

The Pole has been ordered by SyFy. The new late-night adult animated series will bring Christmas to their late-night animated block, which typically airs on Friday late-nights. The voices of Bobby Moynihan and Jillian Bell are featured, but they will be joined by others.

Moynihan is known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live, a role on We Bare Bears, and the short-lived CBS series, Me, Myself, and I. The animated series follows what happens after scandal hits Santa and the North Pole.

Syfy revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

Christmas is coming early for SYFY’s late-night adult animation block, TZGZ. The network made a list, checked it twice… and today announced that the irreverent and edgy animated comedy THE POLE, starring Bobby Moynihan and Jillian Bell, has been added to the “nice list” with a 6-episode series pickup. THE POLE also added series regular Nicole Byer, and recurring cast members SungWon Cho, Colin Jost, Tim Simons and Sasheer Zamata. In THE POLE, after a scandal involving “Saint” Nick (Moynihan) rocks the holly jolly foundations of the North Pole, all hell breaks loose as the future of Christmas turns into a twisted power struggle for the Red Suit. As Nick, the 20th to wear the Suit, struggles with the age-old question of naughty vs. nice, his wife Mrs. Claus, aka Gretchen (Bell), works to keep the political machine that is toy production afloat. It isn’t easy as they juggle the factory elves, including Nick’s head elf Matilda (Byer) and the political activist Helenor (Zamata), as well as parenting two sons – Nick’s mini-me Harry (Cho) and the crown prince, Jack (Simons), who’s not only next in line for the Suit, but also looking to rebrand it. Reporting on all the drama in THE POLE? Cocoa (Jost), host of the North Pole News Network Program, “Morning Cocoa.”

