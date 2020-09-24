For Heaven’s Sake:CBS All Access Orders Comedic Mystery Series

CBS All Access is on the case. The streaming service just announced they’ve ordered a new TV show called For Heaven’s Sake.

Created by and starring Mike Mildon and Jackson Rowe, the mystery comedy “will follow the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934. 85 years later, his great-great-nephew, Mike, attempts to solve this coldest of cold cases, with the help of his extended family and true-crime-obsessed best friend, Jackson.”

For Heaven’s Sake is being produced by Muse Entertainment alongside Funny or Die, CBS Television Studios, and CBC. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Read more info below:

Sept. 24, 2020 – CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced a new series order for comedic documentary series FOR HEAVEN’S SAKE, created by and starring Mike Mildon and Jackson Rowe (“Trophy Husbands”). Mildon and Rowe will also executive produce alongside Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault (“American Vandal”), Joe Farrell (Funny Or Die) as well as Jonas Prupas and Courtney Dobbins (Muse Entertainment). The series will be directed by Tim Johnson (“Virginia 12th”). FOR HEAVEN’S SAKE blends comedy and crime documentary formats for a unique take on uncovering the truth. The series will follow the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously disappeared from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada, in the winter of 1934. While local police searched the nearby woods and dredged the adjacent lake, Harold was never found nor heard from again. The case was unceremoniously closed as a likely suicide. 85 years later, his great-great-nephew, Mike, attempts to solve this coldest of cold cases, with the help of his extended family and true-crime-obsessed best friend, Jackson. “The true-crime genre may never be the same as best friends Mike and Jackson rely on their real-life bond and total lack of crime-solving experience to try and figure out what happened to Mike’s great-great uncle Harold,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “We couldn’t be in better hands than with this hilarious duo, ‘American Vandal’s’ brilliant Tony and Dan at the helm as executive producers, alongside the tremendous teams at Muse Entertainment and Funny Or Die, as we continue to expand our comedy slate.” “We were struck by how fascinating and complex this very real 80-year-old cold case is. And by how ill-equipped Mike and Jackson are to solve it,” said executive producers Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault. The series will be produced by Muse Entertainment in association with Funny Or Die, CBS Television Studios and CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster. FOR HEAVEN’S SAKE joins CBS All Access’ growing slate of original series that currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, THE TWILIGHT ZONE, TOONING OUT THE NEWS, NO ACTIVITY, WHY WOMEN KILL, INTERROGATION, THE THOMAS JOHN EXPERIENCE and TELL ME A STORY, as well as the upcoming limited event series THE STAND, THAT ANIMAL RESCUE SHOW, THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH, THE HARPER HOUSE and GUILTY PARTY. CBS All Access is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: PICARD, the animated series STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and the U.S.S Enterprise set series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of mysteries and comedies? Will you check out For Heaven’s Sake?