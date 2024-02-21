SWAT: Season Eight — Has the Action Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Hondo and his team will go out fighting. Has the SWAT TV show been cancelled or renewed for an eighth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of SWAT, season eight. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A police action drama series airing on the CBS television network, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch, with Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson recurring. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim), and newer recruit Officer III Zoe Powell (Ritch). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units, Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit) is a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.



The seventh season of SWAT averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.24 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s up by 13% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how SWAT stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



SWAT is ending, so an eighth-season renewal isn’t expected. Could the characters return someday for a limited series or a movie? Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew SWAT for season eight? The series was initially cancelled after six seasons, but the network reversed that decision and ordered a seventh and final season to wrap up the show. Moore believes an eighth season is possible if ratings are strong enough for the seventh season. Anything can happen, but it feels like this is the end. I also wouldn’t be surprised if the characters returned for new stories in the future. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SWAT cancellation or renewal news.



