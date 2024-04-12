SWAT: Surprise Season Eight Renewal, CBS Series Un-Cancelled (Again) for 2024-25 (Reactions)

Hondo and his team have gotten another reprieve. CBS has changed its mind (for a second time) and has renewed the SWAT series for an eighth season.

A police action drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch, with Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson recurring. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim), and newer recruit Officer III Zoe Powell (Ritch). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units, Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit) is a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

Airing on Friday nights, the seventh season of SWAT averages a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.80 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 6% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Last year, CBS cancelled the SWAT series but changed its mind following some viewer outcry. An abbreviated seventh season was ordered to allow the show to have a proper final season and finale. Prior to the seventh season’s debut in February (delayed due to the industry strikes), Moore was still hoping the network would have a change of heart — and today, CBS did.

Word is that the seventh season finale is currently being filmed, and it was written to set up a potential eighth season, just in case. Having learned not to bet against this show (and producer Sony’s ability to work out an economic deal), CBS isn’t declaring that season eight is the end. A full season of 22 episodes is expected as production costs can be amortized over larger episode orders.

Here’s more information about the surprise renewal from CBS:

“Here at CBS, we always ‘stay liquid’ and love a good dramatic twist, especially when it leads to an eighth season of S.W.A.T.!,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The show continues to resonate with viewers thanks to our talented cast led by Shemar Moore and our amazing writers and producers who keep the show relevant and action-packed. We’re very pleased to renew it again and incredibly grateful to our partners at SONY, CBS Studios and Shemar for working so closely with us to bring it back for next season.” “Led by the unstoppable Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T. has captivated viewers since its premiere in 2017, and with every renewal, we are amazed at how passionate and dedicated the fans of this show are,” said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Thank you to Amy Reisenbach and our partners at CBS for continuing to believe in the show and the incredible work of the cast and crew. Everyone here at Sony Pictures Television is so proud of the world that Shawn, Aaron, Andy and the entire S.W.A.T. team have created, and we congratulate them on coming back for another year. Roll SWAT!” “It’s a privilege to get to deliver more S.W.A.T. stories to our incredible fans. This season eight pickup is a testament to our showrunner Andy Dettmann, Shemar Moore, the rest of our talented cast and our dedicated crew who continue to produce television that resonates with so many people,” said executive producer and co-showrunner Shawn Ryan. “We’re grateful to CBS, Sony Pictures Television and CBS Studios for the opportunity.” “All of us at S.W.A.T. are thrilled by the news of a season eight. Shemar and I had many conversations throughout the production of season seven, confident that if we continued to tell great stories punctuated by SWAT’s signature action, our amazing fans would stay with us, giving us a good shot at another season,” said Andrew Dettmann, co-showrunner and executive producer. “At the end of the day, this is the well-deserved payoff for all the time, energy and effort put in by an incredible cast and crew working with the constant support of our partners at Sony Pictures Television and everyone at CBS. We look forward to an exciting season eight.” “S.W.A.T. IS BACK! BELIEVE IN MIRACLES! I am so proud of this show and the people and variables it has taken to make this show what it is and has become,” said Shemar Moore, series star and executive producer. “I am so grateful to the fans around the world who have supported, watched, enjoyed and rooted for S.W.A.T.! It is entirely because of this support that S.W.A.T. will continue to shine! This is still a dream job for me … I love my S.W.A.T. crew, cast and writers and producers – we have made an incredible, fun, exciting, provocative and heartwarming show for the world to enjoy. Thank you to CBS and SONY for believing in S.W.A.T. and giving us this opportunity to shine!”

What do you think? Have you kept up with the SWAT TV series? Are you glad this CBS show has been renewed for for an eighth season after all?

