SWAT: Season Five; CBS Renewal Announced for 2021-22

Hondo and his team will be back at work in the 2021-22 broadcast television season. CBS has renewed the SWAT TV series for a fifth year.

The SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, and Amy Farrington, with Bre Blair, Obba Babatundé, Deshae Frost, Rochelle Aytes, Susan Chuang, Chris L. McKenna, and David Gautreaux in recurring roles. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). Thanks to his background, he is uniquely qualified to lead the team in a manner that also builds a bridge to the community he holds dear. Hondo’s group includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the fourth season of SWAT averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.19 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season three, that’s down by 25% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. In the traditional ratings, the show ranks 20th out of this season’s 24 scripted CBS series.

Today, the network also renewed Blue Bloods (season 12), Bull (season six), Magnum PI (season four), and NCIS (season 19). The fate of fellow Wednesday night drama SEAL Team is still up in the air.

