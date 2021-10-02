SWAT: Season Five Ratings

Last season, SWAT escaped being cancelled and ended up being the lowest-rated scripted series on CBS to be renewed. For 2021-22, the network relocated it to Friday nights where expectations can be lower are still expected to perform. Is this the show’s last chance? Will SWAT be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A police action drama series, the SWAT TV show stars Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Lina Esco, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit. The crime thriller centers on Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore), a Los Angeles native and former Marine who’s been tapped to lead a new “last stop” Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.). The rest of the team includes seasoned David “Deacon” Kay (Harrington), cocky newcomer Jim Street (Russell), canine trainer Christina “Chris” Alonso (Esco), expert driver Dominique Luca (Johnson), and informant-connected Victor Tan (Lim). Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks (St. Esprit), a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. Season four begins with Hondo no longer leading the charge. These dedicated men and women face an uncertain future as they bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives.

For comparisons: Season four of SWAT on CBS averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.16 million viewers.

