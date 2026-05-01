Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear: FOX Reveals Cast and Trailer for May Specials

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear arrives later this month, and FOX has revealed the cast and released a trailer teasing the two-part special hosted by Johnny Knoxville.
During the special, the contestants will try to go for 48 hours without sleep. FOX shared the following about the special:
“48 HOURS OF FEAR – PART ONE (EPISODE 111, airing Thursday, May 14, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Six new players discover that fear never sleeps in this grueling two-part Fear Factor: House of Fear special. Competing for $50,000, they must carry darkling beetles in their mouths, endure a spelling bee while covered by bees and wear shock collars all night to stay awake! The first 24 hours comes to an end with the start of an all-new Pain Auction!
48 HOURS OF FEAR – PART TWO (EPISODE 112, airing Thursday, May 21, 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Five sleep-deprived contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep – facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown that pushes one contestant over the edge. The explosive conclusion of the two-part special features a harrowing game of ATV chicken to decide who wins the $50,000 grand prize and the right to say, “Fear is not a factor!”
Adrienne
Occupation: Travel Dental Hygienist
Hometown: Sachse, TX
Age: 26
Instagram: @adrienneb___
Blake
Occupation: Yacht Captain
Hometown: Delray Beach, FL
Age: 26
Instagram: @blakekaminer
Brion
Occupation: Firefighter Captain
Hometown: Oxford, MS
Age: 42
Instagram: @brionwhitten
Jeff
Occupation: Healthcare Specialist
Hometown: New Jersey City, NJ
Age: 48
Instagram: @jerzyjeffalan
Meg
Occupation: Attorney & Interior Designer
Hometown: Murrells Inlet, SC
Age: 45
Instagram: @megan.griffith.sandefur
Tatum
Occupation: Marketing
Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ
Age: 25
Instagram: @Tatumbeckk”
The trailer for the FOX special event is below. Fear Factor: House of Fear will return for a second season next season.
What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Fear Factor special on FOX later this month?