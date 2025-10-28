Fear Factor: House of Fear: FOX Unveils Preview for Competition Spin-Off Series

Fear Factor: House of Fear is coming soon to FOX. The new competition series will arrive in January, and the network has released a preview inspired by Fear Factor.

Hosted by Johnny Knoxville, the series will feature a group living together in a house and facing challenges where “fear is a weapon.” FOX shared the following about the series:

“Hosted by Johnny Knoxville, the iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder and more daring as Fear Factor: House of Fear! Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting – and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer at Endemol Shine North America, said the following about the series when it was announced:

“When you reimagine a series as legendary as Fear Factor, you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified/ We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers.”

The series preview is below. The series’ premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new FOX series?