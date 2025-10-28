Vantara: Sanctuary Stories: Animal Planet Releases Trailer & Premiere Date for Wildlife Series

Vantara: Sanctuary Stories is coming soon to Animal Planet. The network announced a premiere date for the series and released a trailer.

Forrest Galante will host the six-episode docuseries about the world’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility. Animal Planet revealed the following about the series:

“The groundbreaking new wildlife docuseries, Vantara: Sanctuary Stories, will premiere Friday, November 7 at 9PM ET/PT on Animal Planet. Hosted by renowned wildlife biologist, conservationist, and adventurer Forrest Galante, the six-episode series will take audiences on a visually stunning journey into Vantara, the world’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation facility that offers lifelong care for some of the most magnificent animals on Earth. Located in Gujarat, India, Vantara is a closed-to-the-public sanctuary designed for the wellbeing of the animals who live there. It is home to over one million animals, representing over 1000 species and is operated by a dedicated team of 25,000 employees. Now, for the first time ever, Galante offers an unprecedented look inside the walls of this extraordinary, not-for-profit sanctuary – a world very few have ever been allowed to enter. The premiere episode will introduce the veterinarians, keepers and behaviorists who form the soul of the sanctuary along with the animals whose lives they’ve transformed, including Pancham, a Bengal tiger once labeled a “man-killer” who has now been granted a second chance through rehabilitation at Vantara. Vantara: Sanctuary Stories is produced by Phantasticus Pictures for Animal Planet.”

The series’ trailer is below.

