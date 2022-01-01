Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Season Four Debuts Tonight on Animal Planet and Discovery+

Crikey! It’s the Irwins is returning for a fourth season this evening on Animal Planet and Discovery+. The show follows the family of wildlife expert and TV personality Steve Irwin — Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, and their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell — as they carry on his legacy.

Animal Planet revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“In the award-winning series CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, and the newest Irwin family member, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, continue Steve Irwin’s mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become Wildlife Warriors and work together to protect and preserve wildlife and wild places. Never has it been as important to spread their message of conservation to ensure an abundance of wildlife for generations to come. Season four of CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS premieres Sat., Jan. 1, 2022 at 8PM ET/PT on Animal Planet and Discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. In the season premiere, Bindi and Chandler’s daughter Grace discovers her new world at Australia Zoo, while Robert and the team attempt the biggest Gator move in the zoo’s history; for the first time, they will try to capture 10 alligators from Gator Lake, home to over 40 crocodilians. Meanwhile, Terri helps her Sumatran Elephants as they learn to use a purpose built, giant runway which will allow them to freely move around the Zoo. And Bindi later encounters the joys and tragedies of another Koala breeding season. Other stories this season include Bindi checking in on one of the biggest babies at Australia Zoo, Tallbert the giraffe; Robert and Chandler taking a road trip adventure to pick up a giant male Komodo named Naga; Terri helping to care for an unprecedented influx of baby Echidnas; Chandler dealing with a koala crisis; Robert assisting in a complex turtle surgery; Bindi hand raising a baby possum and Terri overseeing the largest and most complex animal move in Australia Zoo’s history. Also, during the season, Grace receives a surprise honor!”

Check out a preview for Crikey! It’s the Irwins season four below.

