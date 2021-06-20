North Woods Law: Season 16 Premieres Tonight on Animal Planet

North Woods Law is returning for a 16th season this evening. The long-running Animal Planet series will take viewers back into the White Mountains as they watch the Conservation Officers of New Hampshire Fish and Game work to protect the area.

Animal Planet revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“From the White Mountains of the Appalachians to the rocky shores of the Atlantic Ocean, the Conservation Officers of New Hampshire Fish and Game work endlessly to preserve and protect the natural resources of the Granite State. In an all-new season of NORTH WOODS LAW, Animal Planet follows the demanding pursuits of the Conservation Officers as they conduct, among other activities, search and rescue operations on windswept mountains and roaring rivers, assist biologists in managing the state’s wildlife, and patrol backcountry roads during hunting season as every day presents all-new challenges. NORTH WOODS LAW premieres on Animal Planet Sunday, June 20 at 9PM ET/PT. In the NORTH WOODS LAW season premiere, Conservation Officers Joe Canfield and Brad Jones search the Merrimack River for a missing person and their vehicle which expands to a multi-day effort with help from Lieutenants Jim Kneeland and Adam Cheney, along with members of the Fish and Game Dive Team; Sergeant Glen Lucas works a case involving the illegal release of a coyote from a local trapper’s trap; and in Concord, Conservation Officer James Benvenuti and Colonel Kevin Jordan, along with rehabilitator Jane Kelly and her birds of prey, host an informational meet and greet event. Other stories this season on NORTH WOODS LAW include Officer Canfield and Trainee Letourneau investigating an unattended bobhouse whose owner is missing and may have fallen through the ice; Conservation Officer Chris McKee embarking on a multi-day pursuit to rescue a goose with a plastic six-pack ring around its neck; Officer Hannett investigating an abandoned barrel that may be related to a 20-year cold case involving the disappearance of a mother and daughter; Officer Crouse responding to a report of a possibly rabid raccoon in Rochester that he must snare and remove from the heavily populated area; the New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team searching for two drowning victims in the Merrimack river; and Conservation Officers Matt Holmes and Bob Mancini running radar when Holmes is struck by an ATV going well over the speed limit.”

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of North Woods Law on Animal Planet? Do you plan to watch the season premiere tonight?