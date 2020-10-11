North Woods Law: Season 15 Debuts Tonight on Animal Planet

North Woods Law is premiering its brand new season later tonight on Animal Planet. The series follows conversation officers in New Hampshire as they tackle a variety of incidents in that area.

Animal Planet revealed more about the new season of North Wood Law in a press release. Check that out below.

“Whether it’s the rugged landscapes or heart-stopping animal encounters, New Hampshire provides a never-ending series of unpredictable challenges for its conservation officers. In an all-new season of NORTH WOODS LAW, Animal Planet follows the demanding pursuits of the Conservation Officers as they work relentlessly against the clock on search and rescue missions, tracking down fleeing criminals, preserving and protecting the state’s resources, and enforcing laws on both land and water. The all-new season premieres on Animal Planet Sunday, Oct. 11 at 9PM ET/PT. In the NORTH WOODS LAW season premiere, a nurse discovers a severed finger near the summit of Mount Monadnock leading Conservation Officer Hannett, New Hampshire State Police and a K9 unit on a harrowing investigation; Officer Towne’s patrol is interrupted by a call from the principal at his son’s school requesting help with the baby snapping turtles hatching all over the playground; and Officer Masucci is caught off guard when a bear hunter makes a surprising confession. Other stories on NORTH WOODS LAW this season include New Hampshire Fish and Game and the National Guard joining forces to rescue a climber who has fallen fifty feet from the Granite State’s largest cliff face; Lt. Boudreau and a team of biologists working to capture and relocate a moose after it has wandered into downtown Nashua; Officer McKee going on a wild goose chase when the passengers in a fatal accident claim the driver has fled the scene; and the wardens attempting to chase off a black bear that has decided a car is the optimal location for its winter den.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of North Woods Law on Animal Planet? Will you watch the return of the series later tonight?