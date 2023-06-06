Stars on Mars: Season One Ratings

FOX has introduced numerous reality shows with crazy premises over the years and most are cancelled after just one season. Will Stars on Mars attract better-than-expected ratings and land a second-season renewal? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi reality competition series, the Stars on Mars TV show is hosted by William Shatner. The contestants are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis, and Ariel Winter. In the series, a group of celebrities takes part in a simulation to give them a sense of what it might be like to be an astronaut on the Red Planet. They coexist within the same “space station,” spending their days and nights living, eating, strategizing, and forming bonds with other occupants. Shatner presides over the game at Mission Control, assigning the space-themed tasks. Engaged in the survival-of-the-fittest contest, these famous faces try to survive weekly eliminations as the losing crewmates will get sent back to Earth. Ultimately, only one will be named the “brightest star in the galaxy”.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/6 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Stars on Mars TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?