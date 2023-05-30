Stars on Mars: FOX Previews Summer Competition Series Starring William Shatner

Stars on Mars is coming to FOX next Monday night, and the network has released a trailer and photos previewing the summer competition series.

Hosted by William Shatner, viewers will see Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams, Tallulah Willis, and Ariel Winter compete in the reality series as if they’re living on Mars.

FOX revealed more about the series in a press release.

This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.” The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. Stars on Mars will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.” Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.

The FOX series debuts on June 5th. Check out the trailer and more photos for Stars on Mars below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Stars on Mars on FOX next week?