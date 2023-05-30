Barry: Henry Winkler Discusses Gene’s Life After the HBO Series Finale

Barry came to a shocking conclusion on Sunday night, and now co-star Henry Winkler is talking about how the HBO series ended and what happened to his character, acting coach Gene Cousineau. [SPOILER ALERT]

In the finale, Gene (Winkler) kills Barry (Bill Hader), but Gene was also accused of a murder that Barry had committed in the first season. In the series’ final moments, viewers learn that Gene is serving a life sentence in prison for the murders.

Per Variety, Winkler talked about what the future likely holds for Gene after the finale:

“Gene has no life, he’s in a prison and not able to defend himself. He will be beaten into a pulp. Somebody is going to put a collar around his neck and lead him around. Except, if he ever comes back to his sense, I see him starting a theater club in prison. And I would have to say that cigarettes, fresh coffee, candy can all be bartered.”

Winkler surmises that Gene would have few visitors in prison. Because of their past relationship, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) could visit someday, as could Gene’s son with his grandson.

As for how things could have turned out differently if Barry had not been shot and had turned himself in, Winkler said, “[Gene] would have been happy. He would have been there at the door of the courthouse when Barry walked through it. But you are where you are. So I cannot imagine that he would be any different. He’s a huckster with limited talent, and I think that if he didn’t go to prison, that’s the way he would have lived his life.”

What do you think? Were you happy with how Barry ended? Did you want the series to continue beyond season four?