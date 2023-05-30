Four Weddings: Channel 4 Abruptly Cancels UK Reality Series Reboot

Four Weddings will not be returning to television after all. Channel 4 in the UK has cancelled the reality series reboot just days before it was supposed to start production.

Debuting in 2009, Four Weddings originally ran on Sky Atlantic for four seasons until 2013 and aired on TLC in the US. The format features four grooms and brides attending each other’s weddings and rating them in four categories – venue, food, dress, and overall experience.

A reboot was commissioned several weeks ago with a plan to film episodes over the summer. Last week, the team of about 20 people was told that production was being ‘stood down’. Per Deadline, no official reason was given for the abrupt cancellation of the series. Still, speculation is that it is due to finances with the network in a declining ad market.

Freelancers who work with the network’s programming are being the hardest hit. One said the following about the issues the network is facing:

“The frustration is coming from the top – indie bosses – and lower down – the freelance community, who are already facing long periods out of work.”

UK networks are also working on reboots of other familiar titles Big Brother, Survivor, Gladiators, and Deal or No Deal.

