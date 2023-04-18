Barry: Season Five — Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

With all he’s done, can this hitman find a happy ending? Has the Barry TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Barry, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A dark comedy series airing on the HBO cable channel, the Barry TV show stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root; Sarah Goldberg; Anthony Carrigan; Henry Winkler; and Robert Wisdom, with Michael Irby, Fred Melamed, Andrew Leeds, Patrick Fischler, and Jessy Hodges in recurring roles. The story begins as former Marine Barry Berkman (Hader), a Cleveland hitman, travels to Los Angeles to kill someone. He joins an acting class taught by self-obsessed Gene Cousineau (Winkler). There, Barry meets aspiring actress Sally Reed (Goldberg) and falls in love with the craft, and wants to change careers. Meanwhile, he continues dealing with criminal associates like Monroe Fuches (Root) and NoHo Hank (Carrigan). Getting out of the business is messy. What about Barry’s psyche led him to become a killer in the first place? In the fourth season, Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Barry averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 274,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s up by 5% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Barry stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Barry is ending, so there won’t be a fifth season. Could the show or characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

