Barry: Season Four; Premiere Date Announced for Final Episodes of HBO Comedy Series (Watch)

Barry is coming to an end. HBO and star/co-creator Bill Hader have confirmed that the comedy series is ending with its upcoming fourth season of eight episodes. Hader said, “It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion.”

A dark comedy crime series, the Barry TV show stars Hader, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, and Henry Winkler, with Michael Irby, Fred Melamed, Andrew Leeds, Patrick Fischler, and Jessy Hodges in recurring roles. The story begins as former Marine Barry Berkman (Hader), a Cleveland hitman, travels to Los Angeles to kill someone. He joins an acting class taught by self-obsessed Gene Cousineau (Winkler). There, Barry meets aspiring actress Sally Reed (Goldberg), falls in love with the craft, and wants to change careers. Meanwhile, he continues dealing with criminal associates like Monroe Fuches (Root) and NoHo Hank (Carrigan). Getting out of the business is messy.

The final season, which kicks off on Sunday, April 16th, at 10:00 PM, picks up after the explosive third season’s finale. As the season begins, Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences.

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO and HBO Max Comedy Programming, said “After three masterful seasons of BARRY, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew.”

