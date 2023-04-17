Barry: Season Four Viewer Votes

Actions have consequences in the fourth season of the Barry TV show on HBO. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Barry is cancelled or renewed for season five (in this case, we know the fourth season is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Barry here.

An HBO dark comedy crime series, the Barry TV show stars Bill Hader, Stephen Root; Sarah Goldberg; Anthony Carrigan; Henry Winkler; and Robert Wisdom, with Michael Irby, Fred Melamed, Andrew Leeds, Patrick Fischler, and Jessy Hodges in recurring roles. The story begins as former Marine Barry Berkman (Hader), a Cleveland hitman, travels to Los Angeles to kill someone. He joins an acting class taught by self-obsessed Gene Cousineau (Winkler). There, Barry meets aspiring actress Sally Reed (Goldberg) and falls in love with the craft and wants to change careers. Meanwhile, he continues dealing with criminal associates like Monroe Fuches (Root) and NoHo Hank (Carrigan). Getting out of the business is messy. What about Barry’s psyche led him to become a killer in the first place? In the fourth season, Cousineau is hailed as a hero as Barry’s arrest has shocking consequences.





