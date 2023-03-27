Yellowjackets: Season Two Viewer Votes

More sacrifices will be made in the second season of the Yellowjackets TV show on Showtime. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Yellowjackets is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Yellowjackets here.

A Showtime psychological horror and coming-of-age drama series, the Yellowjackets TV show stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves. The story begins with a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring clans that survive for 19 months. The show also picks up 25 years later, tracking the lives of the survivors who have attempted to piece their lives back together as adults — while revealing the truth about their survival. In season two, two months have passed since Shauna gave Jackie the cold shoulder (to disastrous results). In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the Yellowjackets’ tension has only worsened. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of the survivors are deteriorating just as fast. Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness (and the haunting memories of it in the present) the former state champs are forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of survival, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are and what they are willing to sacrifice to stay alive.





Yellowjackets has already been renewed for a third season on Showtime