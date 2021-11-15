Network: Showtime

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: November 14, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Steven Krueger, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.

TV show description:

A horror and coming-of-age drama series, the Yellowjackets TV show was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

The story begins with a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring clans that are able to survive for 19 months.

In 1996, the team includes the captain, Jackie (Purnell), coach’s assistant Misty (Hanratty), straight-A student Shauna (Nélisse), overachiever Taissa Brown) and burnout Natalie (Thatcher).

The show also picks up 25 years later, tracking the lives the survivors have attempted to piece back together as adults — while revealing the truth about their survival. The adult survivors include Shauna (Lynskey), Taissa (Cypress), Natalie (Lewis), and Misty (Ricci).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

